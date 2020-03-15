Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $470.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.57 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

