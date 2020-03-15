Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Ecolab by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

