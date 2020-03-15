Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,785,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,293,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

PNC opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

