Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 54,661 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $48.56 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.