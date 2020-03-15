Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,089 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 146.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Clorox stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.21. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $178.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

