Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

