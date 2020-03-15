Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $4.86 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.6878 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 56.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

