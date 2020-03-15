NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

