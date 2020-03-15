Nike (NYSE:NKE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of NIKE have declined year to date, it outperformed the industry driven by its robust earnings track record. The company reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2020 results gaining from the execution of Consumer Direct Offense, and strength in Wholesale and NIKE Direct businesses. It expects brand recognition, robust innovation and positive response from Nike Direct and wholesale partners to aid results in fiscal 2020. However, analysts are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effects on NIKE’s results. The company, in February, temporarily closed nearly half of company-owned stores in Greater China, which should hurt near term results. Moreover, concerns related to higher operating costs, tariffs and foreign currency may hurt performance in the near term.”

Get Nike alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.68.

NKE opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nike by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.