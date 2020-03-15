Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Nidec has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

