Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,357,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 529,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $9.62 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

