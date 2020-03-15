NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

NYSE:NEE opened at $221.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

