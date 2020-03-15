NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (NDVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NDVLY stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments.

