NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (NDVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
Shares of NDVLY stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR Company Profile
