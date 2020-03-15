Neutrino Dollar Price Up 1.3% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00018398 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $19,901.00 worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00666586 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000580 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 4,426,538 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

