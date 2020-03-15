Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NLST opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Netlist has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

