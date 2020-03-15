NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $92.67 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

