Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEPH opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. Nephros has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

