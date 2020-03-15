Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) dropped 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 1,401,882 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 million and a PE ratio of -33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.10.

About Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML)

Navarre Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Stawell Corridor gold and Western Victoria copper projects located in western Victoria; and the Tandarra gold project in central Victoria.

