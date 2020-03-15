National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,869. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

