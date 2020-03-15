National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$113.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.71.

Shares of CNR opened at C$106.92 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$94.17 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Donald Carty acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total transaction of C$948,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,103,541.70. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and sold 25,798 shares valued at $3,100,524.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

