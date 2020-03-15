National Bank Financial Comments on Stella-Jones Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stella-Jones in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 6.65. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$27.96 and a 52 week high of C$48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

