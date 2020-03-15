National Bank Financial Analysts Give Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) a C$2.25 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BDI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

BDI stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.75.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

