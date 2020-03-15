NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Survey

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NantHealth and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -65.40% -10,106.10% -22.82% StoneCo 31.21% 14.12% 4.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 1.84 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -2.81 StoneCo $626.01 million 14.38 $203.54 million $0.70 46.43

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneCo 1 2 9 0 2.67

NantHealth currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.50%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $41.55, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than NantHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats NantHealth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

