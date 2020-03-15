Nano Hits One Day Volume of $2.23 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Nano has a market capitalization of $55.88 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00007720 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coindeal, CoinFalcon and Bit-Z. During the last week, Nano has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,432.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.02328488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.03208040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00661121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00684156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00092756 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00027164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00478890 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, OKEx, Binance, Bitinka, Gate.io, Coindeal, Kucoin, Nanex, Koinex, Mercatox, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

