Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$6.10 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.