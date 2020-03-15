Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

MSCI opened at $283.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average is $257.67. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $184.61 and a 52-week high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.