Morses Club’s (MCL) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

