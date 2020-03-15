Morgan Stanley Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $110.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.55.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

