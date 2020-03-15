Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €37.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.50 ($43.60).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI opened at €31.86 ($37.05) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.10.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.