Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.40 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €3.04 ($3.53) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.44 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.67. The company has a market cap of $8.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.93.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

