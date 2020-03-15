Morgan Stanley Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €18.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOX. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.15 ($21.10).

ETR:AOX opened at €14.22 ($16.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.74 and a 200-day moving average of €16.65.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

