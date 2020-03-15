Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.74. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $173.14 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

