Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to a sector performer rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAB. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 452.73 ($5.96).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.98) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a market cap of $972.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405.68.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

