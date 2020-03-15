Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after acquiring an additional 641,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $92.73 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

