Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,156,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.