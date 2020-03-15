Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $185,000 Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ambarella by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $204,461.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

