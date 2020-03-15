Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $85,524,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $14,193,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medallia by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 132,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at $74,303,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,279 shares of company stock worth $12,650,435.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $20.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

