Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 5,107 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 317.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 791,809 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $21.83 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

