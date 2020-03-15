Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 152 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $85.77 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.