Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Cut by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

MAA stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

