Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

