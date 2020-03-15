MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Stock Price Up 25.6%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) rose 25.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $16.24, approximately 9,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 876% from the average daily volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.