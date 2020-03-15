MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

MMT stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

