MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MCR opened at $7.39 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

