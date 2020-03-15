MFN Partners Management LP Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,040 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 18.0% of MFN Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MFN Partners Management LP owned 0.63% of Liberty Global worth $87,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

