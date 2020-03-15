MFN Partners Management LP Has $13.05 Million Holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares during the period. GTT Communications accounts for about 2.7% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MFN Partners Management LP owned about 2.03% of GTT Communications worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 856,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. GTT Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTT shares. Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

