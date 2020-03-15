Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Get Merus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.08. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.