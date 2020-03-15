Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 543 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

ADP opened at $144.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $125.86 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

