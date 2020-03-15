Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,818 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMHY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EMHY opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $51.12.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

