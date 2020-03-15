Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 238 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $240.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

